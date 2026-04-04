PM Modi Set to Launch BJP’s Bengal Poll Campaign From Cooch Behar
Modi is scheduled to address a 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha' at the historic Ras Mela grounds around noon.
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Cooch Behar on Sunday to launch the BJP's campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections, a senior party leader said.
Modi is scheduled to address a 'Bijoy Sankalpa Sabha' at the historic Ras Mela grounds around noon, marking the start of the party's intensified outreach in north Bengal.
During the rally, Modi is expected to outline the party's vision for a "developed West Bengal," highlight issues raised in the BJP's recently released 'people's chargesheet' against the ruling TMC government in the state, and focus on governance, law and order, and alleged corruption.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
The BJP leader said Modi's address will set the tone for the party's campaign narrative, emphasising a "fear-free" environment and restoration of public trust in institutions.
The April 5 rally will be followed by a series of public meetings, roadshows, and organisational programmes by senior BJP leaders across the state ahead of the polls.
Modi had last visited the state on March 14 to address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore, marking the culmination of the party's Poriborton Yatra.
( Source : PTI )
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