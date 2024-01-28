PM Modi: Ram's Rule Inspires Constitution Makers; Hails Ayodhya's Collective Strength

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the rule of Lord Ram was a source of inspiration for the makers of the Constitution.

In his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Mr Modi said the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya brought people across the country together, making visible the collective strength of the country.

"And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra'," he said."The occasion of "pran pratishtha" (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya seems to have bound around a common thread, crores of the people of the country together.Everyone’s feelings are unanimous, everyone’s devotion is in unison," he said.Mr Modi noted that Ram is in everyone’s words and Ram is in everyone’s heart and, during this period, many people in the country sang Ram bhajans, dedicating them to Shri Ram.On the evening of January 22, the entire country lit Ram Jyoti and celebrated Diwali. The country witnessed the power of togetherness, a major foundation for our vision of a developed India," he remarked.The collective power will take the country to new heights of progress, he added.Talking about the Republic Day parade, he lauded the presence of women and said, "This time, out of the 20 contingents that marched in the parade, 11 were women. We saw that even in the tableaux that went by, all the artistes were women. About one and a half thousand daughters took part in the cultural programmes that took place."Referring to the recent Arjuna Award ceremony, Mr Modi said, "This time, 13 women athletes have been honoured with the Arjuna Award."Speaking about Padma awards, he said that this time too, the Padma awards have been conferred upon many countrymen who, by connecting with the grassroots, have worked to bring about big changes in society. "A lot of curiosity across the country to know about the life journey of these inspiring people has been noticed. Away from media headlines, away from the front pages of newspapers, these people have been engaged in social service without any limelight," Mr Modi said."This time, a large number of people receiving honours are those who are bringing glory to the country in the world of classical dance, classical music, folk dance, theatre and bhajans. This honour has also been conferred upon those who have done excellent work in Prakrit, Malvi and Lambadi languages. Many people from abroad have also been honoured with the Padma award, whose work is lending new heights to Indian culture and heritage. These also include citizens of France, Taiwan, Mexico and Bangladesh," the PM said.In his broadcast, he urged young voters to register themselves so that they could exercise their franchise and lauded the growing participation of people in voting at a time when many countries in the world are seeing a downward trend.Nearly 45 per cent votes were cast in the first national elections in 1951-52, and the percentage has been going up while the number of electorates has surged to 96 cr, over three times the US population, he said.Mr Modi noted that the system of Padma awards has completely changed in the last decade and now it has become the people’s Padma."There have been many changes in the system of conferring the Padma awards. People even have a chance to nominate themselves now. This is the reason why, this time, 28 times more nominations have been received compared to 2014. This shows that the prestige of the Padma award, its credibility and respect for it are rising every year," he said.Lauding organ donors, he said that there are some people who, even after the end of life, fulfil their responsibilities towards society and life and their medium for that is organ donation."In recent years, there have been more than a thousand people in the country who donated their organs after their deaths. This decision is not easy, but this decision is a saver of multiple lives," the PM said.In his address, Mr Modi talked about the longstanding problem of the absence of a common language for the terminology of diseases, treatments and medicines in alternative medicines like Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani and said a solution has now been found."The ministry of ayush has categorised the data and terminology related to Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani medicine with the help of the World Health Organisation as well. Through the efforts of both, the terminology related to disease and treatment in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha medicine has been codified," he said.Listing its benefits, Mr Modi said, "One advantage of this would be that if you go to another doctor with that slip, the doctor will get complete information about it from just that slip. That slip will help one in knowing one’s illness, treatment, what medicines one has been taking, for how long the treatment has been going on, and what things one is allergic to. Another benefit of this will accrue to those people who are associated with research work."