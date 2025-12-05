PM Modi Presents Copy of Gita In Russian To Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin.

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi hosted a private dinner at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence for Putin, who is on a two-day visit here.