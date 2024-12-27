PM Modi Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh, Calls His Death a National Loss

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described his predecessor Manmohan Singh's death as a big loss to the nation, asserting that his commitment to the people and the country's development will always be respected.

In a video message, Modi recalled Manmohan Singh's life journey after his family's migration to India, leaving behind everything following the Partition, as he noted that his numerous achievements since then were no mean feat.

The Prime Minister stated that Manmohan Singh’s life will always serve as a lesson for future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success.

Modi said that Singh, who passed away at 92 on Thursday, will always be remembered as a decent human being, scholar, economist and a leader dedicated to reforms.

Noting that he served in various capacities in the government, the Prime Minister said that Manmohan Singh served as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor during challenging times and put the country on a new economic path as finance minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Modi said: "As Prime Minister, his contribution to the country's development and progress will always be remembered." He was also effusive in praising Manmohan Singh's personal virtues, noting that his life was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity.

Modi said that despite being educated at the world's prestigious institutes and occupying leading positions, the former Prime Minister and Congress leader never forgot the values of his normal background.

"His humility, sobriety and intellect defined his life as a distinguished parliamentarian,” Mr Modi said, praising Singh's commitment to discharging his duty as an MP by coming to Parliament in a wheelchair when he became frail in the last few years.

“Manmohan Singh rose above partisan politics to remain accessible to everyone,” he said and recalled that he would often have discussions with him on numerous national and international issues when the Congress leader was the Prime Minister during 2004-14 and he was the Gujarat chief minister.

“Even after coming to Delhi, I would frequently meet and converse with him. I will always remember our discussions about the country and our meetings. Recently, I spoke to him on his birthday,” the Prime Minister said.