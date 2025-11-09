PM Modi Mocks ‘Katta Sarkar,’ In Bihar Pitches NDA Start-Ups

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the RJD-led Opposition Mahagathbandhan, if voted to power in Bihar, will put "katta" (country-made handguns) on the people's heads and order them to hold their “hands up”. Addressing back-to-back rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah, the Prime Minister asserted that the NDA, on the other hand, will facilitate start-up enterprises, in addition to better education and growth in spheres like sports.

In Sitamarhi, the Prime Minister said, “I shudder to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is getting children to say that upon growing up they wish to become 'rangdaar' (street bully). Bihar definitely does not want a government which has katta, 'kushasan' (misgovernance), 'kroorta' (cruelty) and corruption to offer.”

The Prime Minister, who wound up his campaign for Bihar Assembly polls on Saturday, said, “Wherever I go, I find the prevailing sentiment that Bihar does not want a 'katta sarkar'… Bihar wants an NDA sarkar again."



“People do not want a regime that will put a katta on their heads and ask them to hold their hands up. People do not want to do a hands-up but a start-up, which the NDA will facilitate. The NDA shuns katta and promotes school bags, computers, cricket bats and hockey sticks,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed delight over the high voter turnout in the first phase of elections on Thursday, when, according to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of electors had exercised their franchise.

“You have given zor ka jhatka (a big shock) to the Opposition. They are getting sleepless nights,” Mr Modi said, insisting that the high turnout is indicative of an overwhelming support for the NDA.

"Unlike the UPA era, when a song with lyrics like 'mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hai' was the rage," Mr Modi claimed that with revised GST rates motorcycles to mobile phones have become affordable.

In his address, Mr Modi also referred to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana, launched by him over a month ago, under which Rs 10,000 each has been transferred into the accounts of crores of women.



“This would never have been possible under the 'jungle raj wallahs'. Because, in the words of the father of the naamdaar of Congress, the then Prime Minister, out of every rupee sanctioned by the government, only 15 paise reached the people. You all know the khooni panja (blood-stained hand) that was responsible for the loot,” Mr Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, late PM Rajiv Gandhi and the poll symbol of the Opposition party.

The Prime Minister also spoke of women-centric measures taken by the NDA government, citing reservations for females in panchayats and municipalities in Bihar.

In Sitamarhi, Mr Modi also called himself a “brand ambassador” of the heritage of Mithila, pointing out that he has been gifting “Madhubani paintings” to foreign dignitaries.

Listing the "double-engine" NDA government achievements, Mr Modi spoke of the development witnessed in the fisheries sector and mocked Mr Gandhi, who recently jumped into a muddy pond to express solidarity with fishermen.

“I am told some people are practising how to sink,” said Mr Modi.

The Prime Minister also referred to the Punaura Dham project in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of goddess Sita, as an example of the NDA's regard for the state's heritage and lambasted the “naamdaar of the Congress” for “insulting the faith of mothers and sisters by calling the Chhath festival a drama, a nautanki”.

“Is it not an insult to our sentiments? Should they not be punished? In a democracy, the best way to punish is through the power of your vote. These people have been contemptuous of Maha Kumbh and the Ram temple at Ayodhya,” Mr Modi alleged.



“Because of their votebank politics, the RJD-Congress has boycotted not just the Ram temple, but even shrines of Mata Shabri, Maharshi Valmiki and Nishad Raj in Ayodhya. Those who are guided by the politics of votebank can never do good for the state. Their votebank politics has led them to even protect infiltrators," he further alleged.

“Every single vote for the NDA will ensure that the infiltrators are driven away and not patronised here, letting them claim a share in resources meant for the country's poor,” the Prime Minister said.

At the Bettiah rally, the Prime Minister recalled his election meeting last month in Samastipur. "I had started my campaign by visiting the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur and today I am bringing it to a close at the land where Bapu Gandhi transformed into the Mahatma," he said in the West Champaran district.

"I am winding up my campaign here in Bettiah. Canvassing will continue tomorrow. But the voters' jobs begin on the day of polling… The "real job" will begin on November 11, when voting is scheduled for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Please ensure that the NDA not just wins all seats but establishes a lead in all polling booths,” Mr Modi said, asserting, “I will be back again to attend the swearing-in ceremony of a new NDA government in Bihar."