PM Modi Meets With Team of ‘Fauda’ in Israel, Posts Cool Selfie

During a two-day official visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several delegates, engaging in discussions that aimed to deepen bilateral ties across various sectors including science, technology, innovation, research, cybersecurity, agriculture, water, defense, and trade. He also took some time off his schedule to get to know Israeli filmmaking by meeting the team behind the popular series 'Fauda'.

On Thursday evening, PM Modi shared a selfie with the Fauda team on X, with a catchy caption that quickly grabbed everyone's attention.



"Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda," PM Modi wrote.



In the image, PM Modi could be seen sharing smiles with Avi Issacharoff, Lior Raz, and Tsahi Halevi among others.



Speaking about the opportunity, Halevi earlier said, "It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. "



In 2022, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff attended the Asia premiere of the season fourth of their hit project at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

