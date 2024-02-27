PM Modi May Visit J&K Again in March

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Kashmir Valley in the second week of March during which he will, apart from launching several developmental projects, address a public rally in southern Anantnag district, a local news agency reported on Tuesday.

Quoting an unnamed BJP leader, the Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the Prime Minister will visit the Valley on a convenient day between March 7 and 15.

Mr. Modi had during a brief visit to Jammu on February 20 virtually launched multiple projects worth over ₹ 32,500 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and projects worth ₹ 13,500 crore for other parts of the country.

He before speaking at an impressive rally in Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium, also interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes including two women who were present on the occasion and through video conferencing with a third woman and two men in far off Poonch, Pulwama and Bandipore districts.