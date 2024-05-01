PM Modi likely to address 2 poll rallies in Odisha on May 6

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on May 6, informed state BJP leader Golak Mohapatra on Wednesday.



Speaking to reporters here, Mohapatra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two election rallies in Odisha on May 6.

Sharing the schedule, the BJP leader said that PM Narendra Modi will first address a massive public meeting at around 10 am in Berhampur. Later, he will address another huge gathering in Nabarangpur at 12:30 pm.

"PM Narendra Modi is an inspiration and the people of Odisha are eagerly waiting for his visit to the state. Be it PM Awas yojana, toilets and others, there is massive corruption in Odisha. Apart from this, Odia language, literature and Odia Asmita is in danger. The governance is in the hands of non-Odias. BJP is worried over such a situation in the state. PM Modi has expressed his concern as well," said Mohapatra.