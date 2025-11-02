PM Modi Leads Mega Roadshow in Patna

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mega roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening.

Modi, accompanied by Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' of the JD(U), state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, began the roadshow from Dinkar Golambar.

The PM waved his hands at the crowd gathered on both sides of the road and atop buildings as his vehicle passed through city roads, adorned with flowers and saffron flags.

A huge number of people gathered to catch a glimpse of Modi, who is touring the state to campaign for the assembly elections.

Women were seen in large numbers, trying to click photos and videos of the PM, and showering petals on his vehicle, besides performing 'arti'.

The BJP also organised performances of folk dances, including 'Sama Chakeva', on small podiums set up along the nearly 3-km route.

The roadshow concluded at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan, after passing through Nala Road, Thakurwadi and Bakarganj.

Modi had led a similar roadshow in Patna during last year's Lok Sabha polls, and another after the 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this year.

Patna will vote in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 6.