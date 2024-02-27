PM Modi Lays Foundation for the Redevelopment of 46 Railway Stations in AP

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in online mode, set the foundation stones for redevelopment of 554 railway stations and dedicated 1,500 rail flyovers / underpasses to the nation across the country on Monday.

AP Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the foundation stone laying event at Gunadala Railway Station. Under the mass virtual programmes, Modi set the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 46 railway stations in AndhraPradesh, including the Rajamahendravaram railway station, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Modi also dedicated 80 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) and Railway Under Passes across the state.

The PM said that 72 stations in Andhra Pradesh have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated total cost of Rs.3,141 crore.

The 46 are the Rajamahendravaram, Bobbili Junction, Parvathipuram, Srikalahasti, Anantapur, Chittoor, Srikakulam Road, Kadapa, Chipurupalli, Anaparthi, Simhachalam, Naupada Junction, Kothavalasa Junction, Hindupur, Ichchapuram, Bapatla, Chirala, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Araku, Guntur, Gutthi, Samalkota, Kuppam, Gunadala, Mantralayam Road, Elamanchili, Sullurpet, Mangalagiri, Vinukonda, Rayanapadu, Tadipatri, Kambham, Giddalur, Markapur Road, Dharmavaram, Nadikudi Junction, Narasaraopet, Sattenapally, Nandyala Junction, Rajampet, Adoni, Macharla, Madanapalle Road and Pakala Road stations.

Governor Abdul Nazeer participated in the programme at Gunadala Station along with MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada mayor Bhagya Lakshmi, divisional railway manager Narendra Patil, NTR district collector Dilli Rao, and others.

Railway officials explained that the features of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are the improvement of facades with aesthetically pleasing entrance porches, betterment of station approaches to ensure smooth access by widening of roads, properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas, improved lighting, creation of Landscaping, green patches, and a preference to local art and culture to create a pleasant experience for the rail users.

The ABSS is earmarking stalls for the One Station One Product scheme, enabling second entry for the station building and circulating area as per the feasibility, construction of high-level platforms and adequate platform shelters, high-quality public announcement system, LED based station name boards and improvements to waiting halls.