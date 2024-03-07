PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 6400 Crore In Srinagar

PM Modi on Thursday launched 53 development projects with a total investment of Rs 6400 crores during “Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu & Kashmir” programme held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium. This is his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. He also distributed appointment letters to around 1000 newly recruited government employees and interacted with beneficiaries of central schemes, women achievers, entrepreneurs, and farmers during the programme.

Addressing the public, PM Modi remarked, “Dil Jeetne Aaya Hoon.” He further stated that he was feeling elated to be with the wonderful people of Srinagar. Talking about the projects that were launched he said, "Development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir priority for developed India,".

Emphasising on his government’s vision for Jammu & Kashmir, he said, “Jammu and Kashmir is not just a region, it is the forehead of India. Viksit Jammu and Kashmir is the priority of Viksit Bharat." He further added, “Seeing your happy faces, 140 crore people across the country are feeling satisfied.”

Stringent security arrangements were put in place, and venue of the program & PM’s public rally the Bakshi Stadium, was draped in tricolour, news agency PTI reported.