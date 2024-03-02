PM Modi Kickstarts Poll Campaign in Bihar

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sounded the poll bugle in Bihar, making a strong pitch for development. He also attacked the RJD and the Congress for using dalits and other deprived sections as a shield to justify their "dynastic politics" and "corruption".

The Prime Minister was in Bihar to inaugurate multiple development projects worth `21,400 crores. He unveiled these projects in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts alongside Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA fold in January.

Addressing the gathering, the Bihar CM expressed his support for the NDA and assured the Prime Minister that he would remain in the NDA.

“You had come earlier also, but I had gone somewhere else. But now I have returned and assure you that I will remain with you,” Mr Kumar said.

“I am delighted to witness these development projects. I am sure the development work will continue and I assure you that I will give credit to your efforts," the Bihar CM added.

Mr Kumar also expressed confidence that the NDA will secure more than 400 seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

During his address in Aurangabad, the Prime Minister mentioned the Bharat Ratna conferred on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister also praised the development projects in the state on the occasion. “Projects have been inaugurated in Bihar. These projects include many related to road infrastructure and also reflect the modernisation of Bihar. This is the identity of the NDA. This is Modi’s guarantee," he said while addressing a gathering in Aurangabad.

“We not only start the projects but also complete and dedicate them to the people. This is the identity of the NDA and Modi’s guarantee,” the Prime Minister added.

During his address, Mr Modi launched a veiled attack on the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and the Congress, accusing them of promoting “dynastic politics” and "corruption". He asserted that the return of the double-engine government in Bihar has scared the parties that promote their families.

Mr Modi said that the people were forced to migrate out of fear because of corruption and poor law and order situation during the previous governments' rule.

He also pointed out that "parties promoting dynastic politics are avoiding contesting Lok Sabha elections and trying to enter Parliament through Rajya Sabha".

The Prime Minister assured the people, stating that if his government is elected for the third term, it will strive to fulfil the “guarantees” to develop the state and maintain peace and rule of law in the state.

“Bihar’s development, peace and rule of law are Modi’s guarantee. Our government is committed to fulfilling these guarantees and making Bihar a developed Bihar in the third term," the PM said.

Addressing the rally in Begusarai, Mr Modi attributed the slogan “Abki baar 400 par” to the trust people have in his leadership. He highlighted that development projects in Bihar will create job opportunities for the youth.

Criticising the Opposition, particularly the RJD, Mr Modi accused them of “betraying the people in the name of social justice”. He also made veiled references to the land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to RJD president Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister in the previous UPA government. He also highlighted how land was acquired from people in the name of jobs by the previous government.