PM Modi Kicks Off BJP’s LS Campaign In MP, Holds Roadshow In Jabalpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kicked off BJP’s campaign for the April-May Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh by holding a massive roadshow in Jabalpur city in the state.

People, gathered on both sides of the route of the 1.5 km-long roadshow, were seen greeting him by raising slogans ‘Modi, Modi’, even as the PM reciprocated their gestures by waving the symbol of Lotus, BJP party’s symbol, at them.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav and his ministerial colleagues Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rakesh Singh were seen accompanying Mr Modi in his convoy during the roadshow.

Tight security arrangements were made along the route of the roadshow with deployment of 20 IPS officers and more than 3,000 security personnel.

The roadshow started from Sardar Bhagat Singh square of the city at around six pm and concluded at Chotti Line Gate after covering a distance of around 1.5 km.

LED bulbs were put at every five meters while the old buildings in the route were covered for security reasons.

The route of the roadshow was earlier declared no flying zone and flying drones in a radius of 15 km was prohibited.

BJP leaders had earlier invited the locals to attend the event by distributing rice laced with turmeric, a customary invitation ritual.

This was Mr Modi’s first visit to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct for elections came into force in the state a couple of weeks ago.

Madhya Pradesh is going to Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 19, April 26, May seven and May 13.