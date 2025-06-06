Modi Inaugurates World’s Highest Railway Bridge

SRINAGAR/KATRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge standing at 359 meters (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River.

Chenab Bridge, the centrepiece of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project surpasses the Eiffel Tower of Paris in height and stretches 1,315 meters (4,314 feet) with a central arch of 467 meters. This engineering marvel, located between Bakkal and Kauri in Reasi district, overcomes challenging terrain and seismic risks, ensuring reliable rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

Officials said that the bridge is designed to withstand winds of up to 260 km per hour and seismic activity, and has a projected lifespan of 120 years and has been built at a cost of ₹ 1,486 crore. “The bridge is a vital link between Jammu and Srinagar and an important component of the USBRL project,” Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information & Publicity, Railway Board, said.

The USBRL project constructed at the cost of around ₹ 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

After inaugurating the Chenab Bridge, the Prime Minister travelled by a special train to Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain and is another important part of the 272-km (USBRL) project. He also interacted with engineers, including retired persons, involved in the project.

He is also flagging off Vande Bharat Express train between Katra and Srinagar, marking the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan stretch of the USBRL.

He will shortly launch multiple development projects worth more than ₹46,000 crore at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and address a rally at the local sports stadium.