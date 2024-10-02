New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Swachh Bharat Mission is this century’s biggest and most successful movement with “people’s participation and leadership”, and its impact on the lives of common people is priceless.



The Prime Minister launched and laid the foundation stone for several projects worth over `9,600 crore related to sanitation and cleanliness to mark completion of 10 years of the Mission. “The journey of Swachh Bharat Mission is a symbol of the unwavering commitment of crores of Indians,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the public support garnered by the movement in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said that every citizen of the country made it their own mission - a part of their lives.

The Prime Minister hailed the numerous cleanliness activities taking place today in villages, cities, and colonies, and also the active participation of state ministers, leaders and representatives.

Addressing the gathering here, the Prime Minister said that crores of people have taken part in the ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ programme in this edition of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’. “In the 15 days of Seva Pakhwada, more than 27 lakh programmes were organised all over the country witnessing the participation of 28 crore people”.

The Prime Minister said that the Namami Gange or the GobarDhan project of converting organic waste to biogas, among others, will propel Swachh Bharat Mission to new heights. “The more successful the Swachh Bharat Mission is, the more our country will shine,” he said.

Asserting that the Mission will be remembered even after 1,000 years when a study on India will be conducted, Modi said this mission had revealed the true energy and potential of the people and cleanliness had become a festival of realisation of people’s power.

The Prime Minister also criticised previous governments for neglecting basic sanitation and said that those who used Mahatma Gandhi for their political benefits and vote bank have now forgotten his subject of interest.

“Filth and lack of toilets were never considered as a national issue. As a result, there were no discussions about it in society and dirt became a part of life,” he said and recalled facing criticism after raising this issue from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“Prime Minister’s first priority is to make the lives of common citizens easier,” Modi said as he underlined his responsibility to talk about toilets and sanitary pads. He added that its results can be witnessed today.

Pointing out that more than 60 per cent of India’s population was compelled to defecate in the open due to a lack of toilets until ten years ago, the Prime Minister said that it was against human dignity and disrespectful towards the country’s poor, dalits, tribals and backward communities which continued from one generation to the other.

He said that more than 12 crore toilets were built in the country and the scope of toilet coverage reached 100 per cent from previously less than 40 per cent.

Addressing future challenges, Modi emphasised the importance of adapting to the fast-paced changes in the economy and urbanisation, and stressed enhancing strategies to ensure efficient waste management to counter rapid urbanisation and waste generation.