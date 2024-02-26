PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the AIIMS Mangalagiri in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, along with four other AIIMS hospitals across different states, on Sunday.

In his address, in online mode, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the management, faculty, and students on the dedication of AIIMS Mangalagiri to the nation. He highlighted the significant milestones achieved in healthcare infrastructure, stating, "50 years after Independence, there was only one AIIMS in the country, that too in Delhi. Today, seven new AIIMS are inaugurated and foundation stones laid. We are developing the country much faster than what happened in the last six decades."

The AIIMS Mangalagiri, constructed at a cost of Rs.1618.23 crore is spread over 183.11 acres. It will have 960 beds, 41 departments, 13 specialties and a 125-seat Medical College. This facility aims to address regional imbalances in quality tertiary-level healthcare and achieve self-sufficiency in medical education and training under the PMSSY, the PM said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for Nine Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) in Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, with seven CCBs at the government medical colleges and two in district hospitals.

Under this programme, Seven CCBs at the government medical colleges of Kadapa, SPSR Nellore, Srikakulam, Tirupati, East Godavari, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and Two CCBs in the district hospitals of Guntur and Sri Satya Sai districts, will be constructed at a total project cost of Rs.233 crore.

Additionally, the PM inaugurated a 100-bed state-of-the-art ESI Hospital in Kakinada constructed at a cost of Rs.114 crore.

Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, along with Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, coal minister Prahlad Joshi, Union minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for Health SP Singh Baghel, state health minister Vidadala Rajini, and director & CEO of AIIMS Mangalagiri Dr Madhabananda Kar attended the event at AIIMS Mangalagiri.

Governor Nazeer extended greetings to the people of AP on this historic occasion. He thanked Prime Minister Modi and other Union ministers for their support in realizing the long-cherished dream of having the AIIMS, Mangalagiri. He highlighted the achievement of AIIMS Mangalagiri, it crossing the milestone of 10 lakh outpatient consultations in April 2023, which received praise from Prime Minister Modi.