PM Modi In Belgavi Rally Admonished Congress For Taking PFI Support In Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for seeking the support of organizations like PFI in elections and admonished the party's 'Shehzada' for focusing on criticizing the Rajas and Maharajas while ignoring the atrocities perpetrated by Badshahs and Nawabs.

During his rally in Belagavi and Sirsi on Sunday Modi warned the people against the Congress's proposed inheritance tax. Throughout his speech, Modi addressed Rahul Gandhi as 'Shehzada.'

"To win one seat in Wayanad, you (Congress and Rahul) are surrendering to them (PFI) and protecting their actions. The BJP government has banned PFI for its support to Anti National elements. Their senior leaders are behind bars now," Modi told the rally in Belagavi.

At Sirsi too, Modi raked up the issue.

"The Congress's dependence on outfits like the PFI for vote in Wayanad is concerning. It only emboldens them," he said during the speech in Sirsi.

“Before 2014 the headlines of newspapers were about bomb attacks in the cities in India which stopped after 2014 (after BJP came to power in the country). But in Bengaluru as soon as they (Congress) came to power the terrorists undertook a blast. Bengaluru is a hi-tech city with a global identity. And they (Congress) said it was a gas cylinder blast. Was it a Gas cylinder blast or your brain? The accused were arrested from Bengal after the case was taken up by the NIA," he said.

Modi pointed out that the names of organizations like PFI were behind the incident.

"The track record of the Congress is shedding tears for the terrorists. Congress leaders say that a Congress leader had shed tears when a terrorist was killed in Delhi. Whereas the track record of the BJP is taking strict measures like banning PFI and putting their leaders behind bars,” he added.

Turning his attention to Rahul Gandhi's recent comments on historical figures, Modi criticized the Congress leader for allegedly disparaging India's heritage.

"The 'Shahzada' has recently begun asserting that for centuries Rajas and Maharajas have been engaged in looting and perpetrating atrocities. Do you agree with this assessment? Is it justifiable to vilify Rajas and Maharajas to conceal their (Congress) own misdeeds? The Congress's track record undermines Indian culture," he added.

He further accused the Congress of distorting Indian history to suit their agenda, asserting their neglect of figures like Shivaji and Maharana Pratap.

"Have you ever heard the Shahzada reprimanding any Nawab, Sultan, or Badshah? It is purely for the sake of vote bank politics. People are now questioning to what extent will Congress continue to pander for appeasement," he remarked.

Modi cited examples of the contributions made by the Kadamba rulers of Sirsi in Karnataka, the Maharajas of Mysuru and also the Gayakwad family to underscore his point.

"The villages I hail from were under the rule of the Gayakwad family of Baroda. The Gayakwad King recognized the talent of Babasaheb Ambedkar and facilitated his education abroad. India got Ambedkar. However, the Shehzada believes that Rajas and Maharajas were solely involved in atrocities," he remarked.

"Karnataka and the nation have witnessed atrocities committed by Nawabs, Sultans, and Badshahs against the common people. These rulers even plundered our temples and sacred sites. Yet, Shehzada absolves them of guilt while labeling Rajas and Maharajas as oppressors. The Congress party's divisive tactics pose a dangerous threat to national unity, and we must remain vigilant," he cautioned.

"Furthermore, the Shehzada claims that if they assume power, they will conduct an 'X-ray' in the country, scrutinizing lockers, homes, and lands to redistribute wealth to their vote bank," he said.

Modi proceeded to criticize Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for their proposed inheritance tax, warning the public to be wary of such policies. "Congress has made yet another perilous decision, which the people must tread around carefully. Even the most impoverished aspire to leave something for their children. Now, his (Rahul's) mentor from the US has advocated for an inheritance tax. This means that upon your demise, your hard-earned savings will not pass on to your offspring. The Congress plans to seize 55 percent of your assets. If you own a four-room house, two rooms will be confiscated. If you possess ten acres of land, five will be taken away. The nation is incensed, declaring, 'Congress's plunder shall persist both in life and after death,'" (Congress ki loot zindagi ke saat bhi aur zindagi ke baad bhi)," he derided.

Modi also attacked the Karnataka government, accusing it of failing to curb rising crime rates and allowing anti-social and anti-national sentiments to proliferate in the region.

He expressed concerns over the safety of daughters, particularly in light of the recent Neha murder case in Hubballi.

"Every parent is apprehensive about the safety of their daughters, especially after the appalling incident in Hubballi. How could the perpetrator muster the audacity to commit such a heinous act in broad daylight on a college campus? They are emboldened by the knowledge that vote-bank politics will shield them," he alleged.

He alleged that while the family of Neha was demanding action, the state government was giving importance to its appeasement politics.

Emphasizing the necessity of a strong government with a clear majority in the country, Modi asserted that such governance instills confidence not only among citizens but also on a global scale.

"We have witnessed the international community's admiration for India," he added.

Modi criticized the Congress and its allies for declining the invitation from the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the Pran Pratista event. Conversely, he praised the Ansari family for their dignified acceptance of the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Mandir issue, highlighting their attendance at the event.

Modi pledged his unwavering commitment to serving the people and securing a brighter future for the upcoming generations.