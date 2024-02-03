PM Modi in Assam To Launch Projects Worth Rs 11,600 cr During Two Day Visit

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded grand welcome on his arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday evening for his two-day visit to the state, during which he will lay the foundation and inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,600 crore on Sunday.

Besides addressing a public meeting at Guwahati’s Khanapara Veterinary College Field on Sunday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate a slew of development projects to the people.

The Prime Minister who is scheduled to meet the party workers and officer bearers of the party will lay the foundation stone of Rs 500 crore Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana project, and Rs 831 crore project to transform Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium into a FIFA standard football stadium.

The PM will also launch a Rs 3,444 crore Asom Mala 2.0 project, under which 43 roads across the state will be upgraded, including the construction of 38 bridges.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of Karimganj Medical College, a project worth Rs 578 crore, Chandrapur Stadium, a project worth Rs 300 crore aimed at boosting sports facilities, Unity Mall Development, a project worth Rs 297 crore for the development of commercial and recreational spaces.

Other projects include the infrastructure development of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with an investment of Rs 3,250 crore to enhance healthcare facilities, widening of the road connecting Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport with an estimated expenditure of Rs 358 crore and others.