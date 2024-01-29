PM Modi Honors Telugu State Cadets at Republic Day Camp

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Sergeant M. Srisanth and Cadet N, Dheeraj from the Telugu states the Best Cadet Medal and the baton, during the PM’s Rally at the Republic Day camp in New Delhi."The outstanding performance of Sergeant M. Srisanth and Cadet N. Dheeraj not only underscores their personal commitment but also sheds light on the high standards of training and discipline instilled by the NCC Directorate, AP&T. This achievement is not just a triumph for the awardees but resonates as a source of immense pride for the entire NCC community," a statement said.



