PM Modi Heaps Praise On Odisha CM Majhi, Calls Him ‘Karmath Mukhyamantri’

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showered praise on Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, describing him as a “Karmath Mukhyamantri” — a diligent and hardworking Chief Minister who has quickly made his mark since assuming office on June 12, 2024.

Modi, who had earlier referred to Majhi as a “Lokpriya” (popular) leader of Odisha, went a step further this time, acknowledging his efficiency and dedication to governance.

“Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has emerged as one of the most hardworking Chief Ministers in the country. Under his leadership, Odisha is now making rapid progress on many sectors,” the Prime Minister said, adding that his leadership has instilled confidence and created momentum for Odisha’s development.

Highlighting key welfare initiatives of the state government, Modi lauded the Subhadra Yojana, under which women below 60 years are provided annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000. The scheme, he noted, has given a sense of economic security to lakhs of women in the state. The Prime Minister also drew attention to Odisha’s achievements in attracting investments in sectors such as semiconductors, textiles, metals, and mining, positioning the state as a rising hub of industrial growth.

The camaraderie between the two leaders was on full display at the Jharsuguda airport, where Majhi welcomed the Prime Minister with folded hands. In a rare and warm gesture, Modi reciprocated by clasping Majhi’s hands in his palms, reflecting mutual respect and the strong bond between the Centre and the state leadership.

With Modi’s unequivocal endorsement, political observers believe Majhi has consolidated his stature not only as the BJP’s face in Odisha but also as one of the party’s rising leaders nationally. The Prime Minister’s public recognition, coming barely four months into Majhi’s tenure, is being seen as a significant morale booster for the state government as it pushes forward with its development agenda.