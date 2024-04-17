Modi did in 10 years what Congress couldn't in 60 years, says PM in Assam

Guwahati:: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress party while asserting that what the grand old party could not do in 60 years, he as Prime Minister did in 10 years.



Addressing a large public rally in Nalbari, the Prime Minister went on saying that the north-east, which was given only problems by Congress, has been transformed by the BJP into a source of possibilities. He also added that the Congress fuelled separatism and he made efforts for peace, development and security.

Referring to the turnout of people in his public rally as unprecedented Mr Modi said, “Today Modi’s guarantee is going on in the entire country and the northeast itself is a witness to Modi’s guarantee.”

Pointing out as to how his government has brought changes in Assam by transforming the infrastructure and brining investment in sectors like foundation of semiconductor manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the Prime Minister said, “Modi has also given a guarantee that all the elderly people above 70 years of age will get free treatment facilities up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Yojana. Modi will take care of their treatment without any discrimination..."

He further said, “The farmers here have received more than Rs. 5,400 crore under the PM-KISAN Yojana. And now, the BJP has announced to continue with this scheme thereby helping and empowering Assam’s farmers without any discrimination,” he said.

Mr Modi said, “We came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024. NDA has decided to reach out to every citizen of the country and provide them the facilities they deserve. In the next 5 years, 3 crore more new houses will be built for the poor and everyone will get them without any discrimination,”

Stating that free ration will also be provided to all without discrimination for the next five years he reiterated that developing Assam has always been the priority of his government and the welfare initiatives have empowered the people of Assam.

Addressing the public rally, Mr Modi also hailed the ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony which was performed by priests at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and asked the crowd to raise slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ along with him.

Stopping his speech for some time, he said, “We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram.”

It is significant that the ceremony was performed at 12 pm, lasting about four minutes.

“…There is a new atmosphere in the entire country and this birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years, when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home,” he said amid the thundering slogan chanting by the crowd---- “Jai Shri Ram”.

Mr Modi was here to campaign for NDA candidates of three constituencies- Asom Gana Parishad's Phani Bhushan Choudhury for Barpeta, United People's Party, Liberal nominee Jayanta Basumatary for Kokrajhar and BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi for Guwahati, who all were present at the rally.