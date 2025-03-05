 Top
Modi hails Biju Patnaik's contribution on his birth anniversary

5 March 2025 10:35 AM IST

Prime Minister recalls the late Odisha CM’s contributions to democracy and state development

On Biju Patnaik's 109th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights his dedication to democratic ideals and Odisha’s progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the contribution of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, and said he was staunchly committed to democratic ideals.Biju Patnaik, who was born on this day in 1916, was a two-time chief minister of Odisha.

"Remembering Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. We fondly recall his contribution towards Odisha's development and empowering people," Modi said in a post on X. "He was also staunchly committed to democratic ideals, strongly opposing the Emergency," the prime minister said.

( Source : PTI )
