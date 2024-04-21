PM Modi greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Mahavir Jayanti on Sunday and said Lord Mahavir's message of peace and goodwill is an inspiration for the country in building a 'Viksit Bharat'. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir,? the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.



"My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti," Modi said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

"Lord Mahavir's message of peace, restraint and harmony are an inspiration for the country in building a 'Viksit Bharat'," he added.