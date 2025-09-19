PM Modi, Greek PM Reaffirm Strategic Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a phone call from his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during which both leaders welcomed progress in bilateral relations across sectors, including trade, investment, technology, shipping, defence, security, connectivity, and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece Strategic Partnership, New Delhi said.

It added that Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement and for the success of the AI Impact Summit, which India will host in 2026. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.