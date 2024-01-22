PM Modi Gives 'Wed in India' Call to Retain Wealth within Country

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged the issue of couples opting for destination weddings abroad and said people should be encouraged to “Wed in India” so that wealth remains within the country.

Virtually addressing the foundation laying ceremony of the Khodaldham Trust Cancer Hospital to come up in Gujarat's Amreli city, the PM also appealed to the people to help promote domestic tourism.

Modi said his government has taken steps to ensure that people do not face difficulties in the treatment of cancer by setting up around 30 new hospitals for providing medical care for the disease and ensuring the availability of medicines at affordable prices.

More than 1.5 lakh 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs' (health centres) have also been built at the village level to help in the early diagnosis of the disease, he said.

Addressing the gathering of members of the Leuva Patidar community which manages the Shri Khodaldham Trust-Kagavad, Modi said, “Is it appropriate to hold marriage abroad? Can't the marriage be held in our country? How much of India's wealth goes out.” “You should create an environment that this disease of getting married abroad does not enter your community. Why shouldn’t the marriage take place at the feet of Ma Khodal (Goddess revered by the community). I would say 'Wed In India', like Made in India, Marry in India,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to help promote tourism within the country. “As much as possible, tour your country first. If you want to travel, then travel within your country. Travel around your country, promote tourism in your country,” PM said.

