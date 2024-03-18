PM Modi Forced to Stand Mute During Praja Galam

BOPPUDI (Chilakaluripet): The frequent disturbances due to non-working of mike sets at the NDA’s first Praja Galam public meeting on Sunday irritated senior leaders as also the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP rank and file at Boppudi in Palnadu district on Sunday.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally intervened to bring down the excited cadres who climbed atop towers in the meeting venue to watch the events.When Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was addressing the gathering, PM Modi noticed that some among the audience climbed atop the towers where the electric wires were passing.The PM immediately got up, walked and picked the mike. He asked Pawan to stop the speech and appealed to the excited persons to climb down. Modi waited for some time but there was poor response to his appeal. Then he instructed the police to do the needful to bring the men down from the towers.When Pawan Kalyan was addressing the gathering, the mikes went off. The Jana Sainikis were disappointed at the sudden glitch. TD leaders said the mikes turned mute due to loss of connection between the dais and the electronic centre in the venue amid the huge rush of cadres.Pawan and Naidu appealed to the excited crowd to cooperate with the technicians in restoring the link.