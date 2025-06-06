PM Modi Flags Off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off a Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region.

Modi inaugurated the train in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others.

According to Northern Railway, the train has two travelling classes -- Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) -- with tickets costing Rs 715 and Rs 1,320, respectively.