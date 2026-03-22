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PM Modi Extends Greetings to Bihar on Bihar Diwas

Nation
22 March 2026 11:20 AM IST

PM Modi's Bihar Diwas message expresses confidence in Bihar's hardworking people to achieve a developed Bihar and India.

PM Modi Extends Greetings to Bihar on Bihar Diwas
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In this image received on March 14, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development works, in Kolkata. (PMO via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people on Bihar Diwas and said the state is striving to script new chapters of progress every day.

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated every year on March 22 to mark the formation of the state.

"On the occasion of Bihar Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state. This state of ours has enriched Indian heritage with its grandeur and divinity and it is today striving to script new chapters of progress every day," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.
The prime minister said he was confident that the dedication and capability of the hardworking and energetic people of Bihar would play a significant role in realising the vision of a developed Bihar alongside a developed India.
Bihar Diwas is observed to commemorate the day in 1912 when the British carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal.
( Source : PTI )
Bihar Diwas celebrations Narendra Modi greetings progress in Bihar Bihar heritage and culture Bihar state formation 
Rest of India Bihar 
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