PM Modi Expresses Grief At Loss Of Lives In TN Rally

PTI
27 Sept 2025 10:10 PM IST

The eventual toll could be higher

Victims being brought to a hospital after a stampede-like situation was witnessed during a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. At least 10 persons, including children, were feared dead in the incident, according to officials. — PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the death of several people during a stampede-like situation in the rally of actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu.Modi said on X, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

Initial reports said at least 10 people, including children, were feared dead amid fear that the eventual toll could be higher.


