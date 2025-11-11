PM Modi Embarks on Two-Day Visit to Bhutan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bhutan on Tuesday to join the 70th birthday celebrations of the fourth king of the Himalayan nation Jigme Singye Wangchuck. During the visit, Modi will meet the Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, his father and predecessor the fourth king, as well as prime minister Tshering Tobgay.

"I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity," Modi said in a statement before embarking on the visit.

"It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King," he said.

The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties, Modi said.

The visit will also mark another major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, the prime minister said.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, rooted in deep mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill, he said.

"Our partnership is a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model for exemplary friendly relations between neighbouring countries," Modi said.

Later in a post on X, he wrote, "Leaving for Bhutan, where I will attend various programmes. This visit comes at a time when Bhutan is marking the 70th birthday of His Majesty the Fourth King.

"I will be holding talks with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth King and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay," he posted.

In a big boost to the energy partnership between the two nations, the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project will be inaugurated, Modi said. "This visit will add new vigour to our bilateral relations."