PM Modi Directs Ministers to Draft Roadmap for First 100 Days and Beyond

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday directed all his ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and the next five years for the new government, sources said.





The meeting took place a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission's



recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu. The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of the polls on April 19 for 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.



A 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after the new government is formed in June was deliberated upon during the day-long meeting of the Council.



Sources had then said the roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” was a result of more than two years of intensive preparations and entailed a “whole-of-government” approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of the youth for inputs.



"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," an official had said.














