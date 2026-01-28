India-EU FTA to Create Countless Opportunities for Youth: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a "historic Free Trade Agreement" was finalised with the European Union on Tuesday and noted that it is being praised as "mother of all deals" and a "game-changer."

Addressing the annual NCC rally here, PM Narendra Modi said that the FTAs India has signed will create countless opportunities for the country's youth.

He said the world is looking at the youth of India with great confidence.

"A historic free trade agreement has been reached between India and the European Union. Before this, India had also signed free trade agreements with countries such as Oman, New Zealand, the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Mauritius. All these agreements are going to create countless opportunities for millions of our young people. Today, the whole world is looking at the youth of India with great confidence, and the reason for this global confidence is their skills and values," he said.

"The agreement that has been reached with the European Union is being hailed by the world as the mother of all deals. It is being described as a game-changer deal for the world. This FTA is your freedom to aspire. This agreement has been made between India and the European Union, which comprises twenty-seven countries. This will benefit Indian startups. Access to funding and the innovation ecosystem for Indian startups will become easier. This agreement will also greatly benefit our creative economy, including film, gaming, fashion, digital content, music, and design, and will create countless new opportunities for India's youth, from research and education to IT and other professional services...Under this agreement, tariffs on more than 99 per cent of India's exports will be either zero or very low," he added.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

He said Ajit Pawar made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country."

A tragic plane crash has taken place in Maharashtra this morning. This accident has snatched away Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ji and some friends from us. Ajit Dada has made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country. He always worked proactively. I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar ji and the families of others who lost their lives today," he said.

PM Modi said NCC is a platform for the youth and celebrates the country's heritage."

The NCC is a platform for the youth, and on this platform, our heritage is also lived with pride. For example, this year, the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram was celebrated with great enthusiasm. You all are aware that a few years ago, the government named 21 islands of the Andaman and Nicobar after our Param Vir Chakra awardees. You have carried forward the spirit of honouring our national heroes," he added.