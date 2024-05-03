Congress attempting to divide People: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: In his recent address at an election rally in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of attempting to divide Hindus for political gain through appeasement tactics. He criticized the Congress for proposing religious-based reservation and alleged that they are playing a dangerous game to create division among Hindus. Modi referenced Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's statement about Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, stating it was made with malicious intent to sow discord among Hindu communities.

Modi also criticized the Congress for rejecting an invitation to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and accused them of consistently making detrimental decisions. He highlighted the Congress' manifesto, alleging that it includes appeasement politics by proposing separate quotas for minorities, particularly Muslims, in government tenders.

The Prime Minister emphasized that government contracts are currently awarded based on expertise and capability, not caste or religion, and warned against the destructive consequences of implementing religious-based reservation in the allocation of tenders.

Modi condemned the Congress' alleged attempts to divide the country along religious lines and vowed to launch a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the Constitution following the announcement of poll results on June 4. He affirmed his commitment to celebrating the Constitution's 75th anniversary and exposing those seeking to alter it, stating that it is imperative to teach them a lesson.