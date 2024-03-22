Top
Home » Nation

PM Modi Conferred Bhutan's Highest Civilian Honour: Order of the Druk Gyalpo

Nation
DC Correspondent
22 March 2024 12:03 PM GMT
PM Modi Is Given Bhutan's Highest Civilian Honour For His Outstanding Contribution To The Growth Of India-Bhutan Relations And Service To Bhutanese Nation and People
PM Modi Conferred Bhutans Highest Civilian Honour: Order of the Druk Gyalpo
x
PM Modi Received Order of Druk Gyalpo Today At Thimpu Source: Internet

PM Narendra Modi was today conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Bhutan's highest civilian order. He is the first foreign Head of Government to receive this honour.

The award was conferred on him for his 'outstanding contribution to the growth of India- Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese Nation and its people'. It was awarded to him by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk at Thimpu in an impressive ceremony on Friday.

Soon after PM Modi posted on X, "Honoured to be conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 Crore Indians."

Earlier in the day, shortly after his arrival in the Himalayan Kingdom, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the Bhutanese people for according him a 'memorable welcome to their beautiful country. He further hoped India-Bhutan friendship will keep scaling new heights.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk India-Bhutan PM Modi in Bhutan PM Narendra Modi Order of Druk Gyalpo 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X