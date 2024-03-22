PM Modi Conferred Bhutan's Highest Civilian Honour: Order of the Druk Gyalpo

PM Narendra Modi was today conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Bhutan's highest civilian order. He is the first foreign Head of Government to receive this honour.

The award was conferred on him for his 'outstanding contribution to the growth of India- Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese Nation and its people'. It was awarded to him by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk at Thimpu in an impressive ceremony on Friday.

Soon after PM Modi posted on X, "Honoured to be conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 Crore Indians."

Earlier in the day, shortly after his arrival in the Himalayan Kingdom, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the Bhutanese people for according him a 'memorable welcome to their beautiful country. He further hoped India-Bhutan friendship will keep scaling new heights.