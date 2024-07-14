PM Modi condemns attack on Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the attack on former US president Donald Trump, and said violence has no place in politics and democracies. Trump's campaign said that he was "doing well" after an assassination attempt at his election rally in Pennsylvania.



Modi said on X, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people, he added.



Trump was injured during his election rally when a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, the US Secret Service said.