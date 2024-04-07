PM Modi Calls Madhavi Latha's Appearance on Aap Ki Adalat Exceptional

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Hyderabad Lok Sabha BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha, urging everyone to watch her appearance on the popular show "Aap Ki Adalat" hosted by Rajat Sharma.



In a tweet, Modi praised Madhavi Latha for her exceptional performance on the show, stating that she articulated solid points with both logic and passion. He encouraged viewers to catch the repeat telecast at 10 AM or 10 PM.

Responding to Modi's tweet, Madhavi Latha expressed her gratitude, attributing her courage to speak truthfully to Modi and citing the party motto #SabkaSathSabkaVikas as her inspiration.

She pledged to continue following the path laid out by Modi for national progress.