Modi Assures Relief, Aid After Punjab Flood Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab, which is facing its worst deluge since 1988, and assured comprehensive relief measures for the affected population.

Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being… pic.twitter.com/JsvMmbw824 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2025

During his visit to Gurdaspur, Modi met flood-affected people and interacted with NDRF, SDRF, and Aapda Mitra teams engaged in rescue and relief operations. He also reviewed the ground situation with senior officials.

The Prime Minister announced that damaged government schools in Punjab will be financially supported under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. He further assured comprehensive assistance under the PM CARES for Children scheme for orphaned children. Additionally, Modi declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured. Before arriving in Punjab, Modi also reviewed the situation in Himachal Pradesh. Taking to X earlier in the day, he said, “The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour.” The floods in Punjab have been triggered by swollen rivers—the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi—and seasonal rivulets, following heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Officials said Modi is on a daylong visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to assess the damage and coordinate relief efforts.



