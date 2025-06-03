 Top
PM Modi Assures Help To Flood-Hit Northeast States

PTI
3 Jun 2025 11:11 AM IST

Modi spoke to Assam and Sikkim chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prem Singh Tamang respectively and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation.

In this screenshot from @narendramodi via Youtube on June 2, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during Plenary Session of World Air Transport Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/YT via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered all possible help to the northeastern states reeling under floods following heavy downpour, officials said on Tuesday.

Modi spoke to Assam and Sikkim chief ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prem Singh Tamang respectively and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation.

He assured them all possible help and support from the Centre.
The flood situation in the northeast remains critical. The toll due to deluge and landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days rose to 36 on Monday, while over 5.5 lakh remained affected across several states in the region.
