PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar, to address 2 public rallies on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar late on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

The PM was welcomed by the local airport here by party’s state president Manmohan Samal and local Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi, among others.

From the airport, after a brief interaction with the state leaders, the PM went to Raj Bhawan for his overnight stay.

On Monday, Modi would address two public rallies – one at Berhampur and the other Nabarangpur.

“We are fighting a do-or-die battle this time in Odisha. We are quite confident, the BJP will get an absolute majority this time and form the government in Odisha,” BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

Thousands of people gathered at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to have a glimpse of Modi.

Overwhelmed by the warm welcome at the airport despite his arrival at around 11 pm, the PM Modi took to his X handle to express his gratitude.

“After programmes in Uttar Pradesh, landed to a warm welcome in Bhubaneswar. I can clearly see Odisha is all set to vote BJP in the state and Centre. People want a Government that can develop Odisha and also protect the vibrant local culture,” he wrote.