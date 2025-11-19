Sathya Sai Baba Centenary: Who Said What

Puttaparthi: The holy town of Puttaparthi witnessed massive gatherings on Saturday as global devotees, political leaders, celebrities and cultural icons marked the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The centenary ceremony at Prasanthi Nilayam highlighted the spiritual leader’s enduring message of love, service and unity, with heartfelt tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

PM Narendra Modi: “Message of Selfless Service Inspires Millions”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary event and released a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sai Baba’s legacy. Calling it a privilege to participate, Modi praised the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for its vast humanitarian work in health, education, water supply and rural welfare.

Modi emphasized that Sai Baba’s teachings transcend time, continuing to guide India’s commitment toward compassion and service. He also lauded the Trust’s initiatives, including animal-care outreach and social welfare programmes showcased during the ceremony.

Sachin Tendulkar: Emotional Memory From 2011 World Cup

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recalled a deeply personal moment from 2011, sharing that his visit to Sai Baba came during a turning point in his career. He said he sought spiritual strength from Baba, reflecting on a moment he "knew was going to be [his] last" interaction with the spiritual leader.

Tendulkar credited Sai Baba’s teachings with giving him emotional grounding during India’s historic World Cup run.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: “Only One Religion — The Religion of Love”

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s presence drew significant attention as she delivered an emotional address on Sai Baba’s philosophy of universal love. Before speaking, she touched PM Modi’s feet in a traditional gesture of respect, a moment that widely circulated online.

In her speech, Aishwarya stated that humanity stands above all divisions, emphasizing that there is “only one caste, one religion — the religion of love.” She also recalled her early association with Sai Baba through the Bal Vikas programme, crediting his guidance for shaping her values and discipline.

Global Reach and Legacy

Reports highlight that Sathya Sai Baba’s followers span over 140 countries, reflecting the global resonance of his teachings.

His message — “Love All, Serve All” — remained the thematic core of the centenary celebrations, echoed by leaders and devotees alike. Editorial reflections during the centenary emphasized Baba’s focus on character-building and purposeful living, noting: “The end of education is character.”

A Celebration of Spiritual and Social Leadership

The centenary brought together leaders from governance, sports and cinema, each linking Sai Baba’s teachings to their own experiences. The event highlighted the lasting relevance of his institutions, including hospitals, universities and water projects that continue to serve millions across India.

As lamps lit up Prasanthi Nilayam and chants of “Sai Ram” filled the air, the celebration stood not only as a remembrance but as a call to reaffirm Baba’s universal message of love and service in modern India.