PM Modi Urges Assam to Vote BJP for Self-Reliant Future

Guwahati: With just two days left for the Assam Assembly elections and campaigning entering its final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed three public rallies in the state and highlighted the development works of the BJP government in last 10-years while asking the people to give them another term to take the state towards self-reliance.

Launching a frontal attack on opposition Congress party Mr Modi, “The Indian National Congress is a party that never works on development with a long-term vision. Congress does short-term work so that it can indulge in corruption.”

Addressing a public rally in Barpeta in support of BJP candidate Ranjeet Dass, the Prime Minister outlined his vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, while emphasising women’s empowerment and targeting the Opposition.

Flagging efforts to increase women’s political representation, Mr Modi said that a 33 percent reservation has been ensured to boost participation in legislative bodies.

“To strengthen the role of women in the Assembly, 33 percent reservation has been made. By the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, women should fully get this right. A special meeting has been scheduled on April 16, and we have discussed this with all political parties, though some are trying to obstruct it,” he said.

He asserted that the move would not harm any group and urged women voters to press all political parties to support the initiative.

Pointing out that the opposition Congress party was heading towards a century of electoral defeats, Mr Modi said, “The people of Assam have decided two things - first, the BJP-led NDA will form the government for a third consecutive term, and second, the Congress leadership sitting in Delhi will record a century of losses after these elections.”

The Prime Minister went on saying, “Your vote will lay the foundation of a Viksit Assam. What the BJP promises, it delivers. With improved connectivity, sectors like tourism are also witnessing growth.”

Highlighting the achievements of the government in the agriculture sector, he reminded that Assam’s Joha rice is now exported to Europe. “The fragrance of Joha rice will now reach Europe. Exports have recently begun to countries like Italy and England. This is recognition of the hard work of our farmers,” he said, adding that the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy had increased from Rs 1,300 per quintal in 2013 to Rs 2,370 per quintal under the BJP government.

Mr Modi warned that if the Congress returned to power, it could introduce laws portraying infiltrators as “victims” to protect its vote bank.

“For them, power is above national interest and the rights of indigenous people,” he said, urging voters to remain vigilant against what he described as “misleading narratives” by the Opposition. “Your vote is not just for a government, but for the protection of your land, identity and future,” he said.

“The last 10 years in Assam were about establishing peace and harmony. The coming years will expand Assam’s prosperity. The past 10 years were about bringing Assam out of inconvenience and insecurity, the coming time will be about Assam’s self-reliance. The last 10 years were about preserving Assam’s identity; now we have to raise Assam’s identity on the global stage,” he added.

The Prime Minister also addressed rallies in Hojai in support of BJP candidate Shiladitya Dev and in Dibrugarh for state minister Prasanta Phukan on Monday..

Mr Modi also extended greetings on occasion of BJP’s 47th foundation day, and highlighted the party’s mantra of “Nation First”, and resolved to make the country developed and self-reliant. “Today, April 6, is also the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I extend my greetings to all the people and workers associated with the BJP family in the country and across the world. With the mantra of----Nation First, we are all engaged in serving Mother India. Our resolve is to make the country developed and to make India self-reliant. With this resolve, BJP is seeking your blessings in this election,” he said.

Assam is set to vote for 126 seat assembly elections on April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.