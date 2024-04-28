PM likely to inaugurate basic food lab in Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Food Safety, Dr Salijamala Venkateswar, announced that the food safety department has concluded an MoU with FSSAI, New Delhi, and secured `80 crore in funds for establishing food labs, mobile food labs, and enhancing the food safety ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

The commissioner informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the basic food lab in Visakhapatnam will be functional by June/July, with a microbiology laboratory in Vizag. He future mentioned that three food labs, located in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Tirupati, will be operational by December 2024 and the Mobile Food Testing Labs will commence operations soon.

Venkateswar instructed to take stringent action against the use of banned food colours, synthetic food colours, and the reuse of cooking oil multiple times due to their cancer-causing properties. He also mentioned that regular review meetings will be conducted for the effective implementation of the Food Safety Act 2006 across the state. A focused approach will be implemented to reduce the use of repeatedly boiled cooking oil and to ensure effective implementation of food safety rules and regulations. Venkateswar stated that programmes such as hygiene ratings, Eat Right Schools, Eat Right Campus, clean food hubs, and clean vegetable hubs will be carried out regularly.



He informed that more than 300 cases were booked against the use of repeatedly heated cooking oil across the state.



