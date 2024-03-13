PM lays foundation stone for semiconductor facility in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagir road in Assam’s Morigaon district. He laid the foundation stones for three new chip plants, one in Assam and two in Gujarat, on Wednesday.

The greenfield project of Tata Electronics at Jagiroad will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and generate employment opportunities for more than 20,000 people. The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by mid-2025.

The company will build the facility focusing on three key platform technologies – wire bond, flip chip, and a differentiated offering called integrated systems packaging (ISP), with plans to expand the roadmap to advanced packaging technologies in the future.

Semiconductor assembly and testing is a critical part of the value chain where wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs are assembled or packaged and then tested before they are finally used in the desired products.

The proposed facility will serve the growing global demands across key market segments like AI, industrial, and consumer electronics, the company said.

The project will provide an immense boost to industrialisation in North-East India. It is envisioned under the Centre’s semiconductor policy being driven by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Assam government’s electronics policy.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event organised at the site of the facility in Jagiroad, said that it was a landmark day for Assam and the North-east.

Mr Sarma also said that the government is transforming Assam and the North East into “an epicentre of big bang investment and projects”.