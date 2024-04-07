PM Kicks Off BJP’s MP Campaign With Jabalpur Road Show Today, In Chhattisgarh On Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off the Lok Sabha campaign for BJP in Madhya Pradesh by holding a road show in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Mr Modi's road show in Jabalpur city started at six pm on Sunday with thousands of people thronging the route to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the PM is also scheduled to launch the campaign for the April-May LS polls in Chhattisgarh from tribal-dominated Bastar in the state on Monday, spokesman of Chhattisgarh unit of BJP said.

He is scheduled to address a public meeting at Ambal under Bhanpuri, around 40 km from Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, the party spokesman said.

Union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to launch BJP’s campaign for the ensuing LS polls in Chhattisgarh by addressing a public meeting in Kawardha on Saturday.

However, his scheduled visit to Kawardha was cancelled due to some ‘unavoidable reasons’, a BJP functionary said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai addressed the public meeting at Kawardha on Saturday.

In his address, Mr Yadav mounted a scathing attack on the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, alleging that scandals and scams were the hallmarks of the Bhupesh Baghel government.

He alleged that hundreds of crores of rupees were siphoned off during the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh in the implementation of various welfare schemes.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is pitted against Santosh Pandey of BJP in Rajnandgaon LS constituency.

Kawardha falls under the LS constituency.

Mr Sai exhorted the people to ensure a massive victory of BJP candidate in Rajnandgaon LS constituency Santosh Pandey to teach Mr Baghel a lesson.