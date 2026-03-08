PM Insulted Prez: Didi Shows Advani Award Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu in the past, retaliating to his accusation against her of protocol breach and insult to Ms Murmu during a visit to the state a day before.

Referring to an occasion two years ago, Ms Banerjee alleged that Mr Modi was sitting while Ms Murmu was standing to present Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, to BJP veteran and former Union Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani.

To justify her claim, the TMC chief asked her cabinet colleague Birbaha Hansda, a tribal face, and party MP of Midnapore, June Malia, to show the photo of the event at the venue of their agitation in the city against the deletion of names in the special intensive revision by the Election Commission.

Indicating the photo, Ms Banerjee said, “This is for you, PM Modi. Do you respect President Murmu as a woman and a tribal leader? Why are you then sitting while the President is standing? This image is proof of who pays respect and who doesn’t.”

She added, “We honour every chair of respect. But they don't. Before every election, the PM attacks and disrespects Bengal for votes. Mitali Bag rightly pointed out that he speaks for Bauris, Bagdis, Lodhas, Sabars, Mundas, Santhals, Matuas and Rajbanshis only before polls.”

Ms Banerjee was responding to Mr Modi's condemnation of her protocol breach to the President in an X-handle post on Saturday evening. “This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened,” he claimed.

The PM alleged, “The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India. The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President.”

He also added, “It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government. The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC.”

Ms Banerjee, however argued that Ms Murmu's programme was conducted by a private organisation, which the state government found incapable of organising it and flagged the issue to the President's office. “Still, the President accepted the invitation, exercising her choice. So it is their prerogative, not ours. They didn't involve us. It wasn't a state government event either.”

The CM also pointed out that the event organiser should be responsible for the thin crowd and any lack of arrangements at the venue under the Airport Authority of India. She further mentioned that since she has been on a Dharna, Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb represented the state government during Ms Murmu's tour.