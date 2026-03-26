PM Greets People on Ram Navami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings on Ram Navami, saying the ideals of Lord Ram will remain a guiding force not only for the people of India but for the entire humanity for all times to come. The prime minister also prayed that, with the blessings of Lord Rama, everyone is granted well-being, helping pave the way for the fulfilment of the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

"Heartfelt wishes to all my family members across the country on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, marked by sacrifice, penance, and self-restraint, continues to inspire people to face every situation with strength and determination.

"His ideals will continue to guide not only the people of India but all of humanity for eternity," Modi said on X in Hindi.

Ram Navami is being celebrated on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.