Kolkata: In a bid to win over the Gorkhas in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his third visit to the state in the last nine days, played the “Gorkhaland” card, hinting at finding what the hill community calls a “permanent political solution” for separate statehood.

Citing the BJP's track record of peacefully solving vexed issues like the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370, Mr Modi asserted that the BJP has “sympathy” for the Gorkhas’ sentiments for separate statehood. He assured them of reaching “close to a solution” and fulfilling their dreams.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated multiple Central projects worth more than Rs.4,500 crores in the rail and road sectors at Kawakhali in Siliguri, north Bengal and held a roadshow on Saturday, later told a BJP rally, “The party is determined to fulfil each and every dream and aspiration cordially and peacefully.”

Modi said: “That is why Ram Mandir has been built in Ayodhya after such a long wait. Similarly, Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. There were many such issues that no one ever thought of solving. But Modi has solved them.”

In his Siliguri address, Mr Modi then indirectly referred to the Gorkhaland issue with an eye on the hill-based community’s votes in the region, including the Darjeeling seat, which has become a stronghold of the BJP since the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Without naming Gorkhaland, Mr Modi said, “The BJP has always been sympathetic towards the problems and challenges of our Gorkha brothers and sisters. The BJP has put forth tireless efforts to remove your worries. At present, we are close to the solution. The BJP will continue its efforts to fulfil your aspirations.”

During his brief speech, Mr Modi launched a blistering attack on the ruling Trinamul Congress for neglecting the vast region, like its INDIA bloc allies, the Left and Congress, which were in power in the state earlier. He also slammed the TMC for corruption in multiple Central government schemes meant for the state.

Modi, while reiterating that the Lok Sabha election results will be the beginning of the end of the TMC rule in West Bengal, alleged, “The TMC is corrupt and anti-poor. It is not allowing Ujwala gas connections to 14 lakh women here. It has done a scam in the distribution of rations. Its minister and leaders are lodged in jail. The TMC's tolabaj are always busy looting the poor at every step and the Central funds.”

To draw a comparison, he highlighted the development work done by the Central government recently.

The Prime Minister pointed out, “Farmers' development is also our priority. Two days ago, the BJP-led central government made a big decision for jute farmers. The support price for jute has been increased by `285 per quintal. This will benefit lakhs of jute farmers in West Bengal and the Northeast."

Former Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently joined the BJP, shared the dais with the Prime Minister. He was seeking blessings from Mr Modi by holding hands on his forehead.

Taking a swipe at Mr Modi, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev called him a migratory bird and said, “Since 2021, Mr Modi has been missing. He started visiting West Bengal suddenly and giving rhetorical speeches. He is a seasonal bird coming here to seek votes only. This was his Saturday picnic."