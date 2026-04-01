PM Gives Thumbs Up To India’s West Asia Strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday likened the Congress to “political vultures” and accused the Opposition party of attempting to trigger panic among the people over the West Asia war to reap political dividends. Modi asserted that India has managed to effectively contain the impact of the ongoing conflict on domestic fuel prices due to “strong foreign policy and the unity of its people”. Addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Vav Tharad district after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating and dedicating multiple development pro jects worth more than ₹20,000 crore to the nation, Modi said, “At a time when the world is grappling with war, unrest and rising fuel prices, India has managed the situation effectively due to strong foreign policy and the unity of its people.” Modi accused the Congress of trying to create panic so that people queue up at fuel stations and gas agencies.

He said, adding that certain political parties, mainly the Congress, are trying to take advantage of the situation by spreading panic and fear, instead of supporting national unity. “Today, the Congress party is busy inciting the people. Like political vultures, it (the Congress) is waiting for the situation to escalate so that it can exploit and reap political dividends,” Modi said. The Prime Minister noted that though fuel prices have risen by as much as 10 per cent globally due to the West Asia conflict, the Central government is ensuring that the burden of this impact does not fall upon people. “Congress desires to create an atmosphere of panic in the country, hoping that the people will be forced to queue up at petrol pumps and gas agencies,” Modi said and asserted that India will emerge as a world leader in the renewable energy sector. Continuing his attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister said that they want to spread anarchy. He asserted that the circumstances in West Asia have affected every country, but India managed the situation well.

“India is capable of facing any crisis. However, the Congress is trying to instigate people to queue up at fuel pumps and spread disorder," he said. Earlier in the day, after inaugurating Kaynes Semicon's outsourced semiconductor plant in San and, the Prime Minister said that the 21st century has brought several conflicts and challenges affecting the global supply chains and emphasised that the government is laying a strong foundation for technology and energy security in the coming decades. The Prime Minister said that India is strengthening its role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market. “In a sense, a new bridge has emerged today between Sanand and Silicon Valley,” he said. The Prime Minister said that India is actively building a robust semiconductor ecosystem and simultaneously making significant efforts to establish a resilient supply chain for raw materials. He noted that when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains, India had decided to become a hub of semiconductor manufacturing. "India is actively building a robust semiconductor ecosystem and simultaneously making significant efforts to establish a resilient supply chain for raw materials. India's participation in Pax Silica is a testament to this very endeavour. Working in tandem with our global partners, we aim to ensure a secure supply chain," he said.



