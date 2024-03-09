PM dedicates all weather tunnel to nation, connecting Tawang close to international border with China













Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated strategically important all-weather Sela Tunnel in frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh by flagging off state transport buses that passed through it. The foundation stone of the strategically-crucial tunnel close to the international border with China connecting Tawang via Sela Pass on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road was laid by the Prime Minister in 2019. The completion of the Sela tunnel, costing around Rs 825 crore, is a remarkable engineering achievement.

The tunnel overcomes the treacherous bends and heights of Sela Pass , allowing heavy vehicles and container trucks to reach the vital Tawang area. The tunnel becomes operational amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

After dedicating the tunnel to the nation, the Prime Minister also inaugurated a slew of projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the state.

While inaugurating these projects at Itanagar Mr Modi said that the entire northeast was witnessing the meaning of 'Modi ki guarantee’ with the development works that are being done here.

“Whatever the time, month or year may be, Modi only works for the welfare of the nation and its people”, he said while addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East’ program at Itanagar, and adding that his style of working is as per the needs of the nation and not for electoral considerations.

He expressed happiness that Arunachal and Northeast are leading the way in several development parameters and said, “Development works reach Arunachal and the Northeast like the first rays of the sun”.

The Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crores in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh from Itanagar.

He also launched the UNNATI scheme, an industrial policy of the region, worth about Rs 10,000 crores. The development projects of today encompass sectors like rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil and gas, among others.

Referring to the recent cabinet approval for the UNNATI scheme for industrial development of Northeast in a new form and expanded scope, the Prime Minister underlined the working style of the government as the scheme got notified in one day and guidelines were issued.

He pointed out the push for modern infrastructure in the last 10 years, the implementation of about a dozen peace accords and the resolution of border disputes. The next step, the Prime Minister said, is the expansion of industry in the region.

“Rs 10,000 crore UNNATI scheme will bring new possibilities of investment and jobs”, PM Modi said. He spelt out his focus on startups, new technologies, homestays and tourism-related opportunities for the youth of the region.

He also criticised the Congress government, suggesting the BJP’s five-year achievements would have taken the opposition two decades to accomplish.