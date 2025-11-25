PM Congratulates Indian Women Team For Winning Kabaddi World Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup and lauded them for showcasing outstanding grit, skills and dedication."Congratulations to our Indian Women's Kabaddi Team for making the nation proud by winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2025," he said in a post on X.

"They have showcased outstanding grit, skills and dedication. Their victory will inspire countless youngsters to pursue Kabaddi, dream bigger and aim higher," the prime minister said.

Indian women's kabaddi team won its second consecutive World Cup title with a 35-28 win over Chinese Taipei.